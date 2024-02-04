UTAG rebukes UniMAC Vice Chancellor over book and research allowance remarks

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has issued a stern response to Professor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, Vice Chancellor of the University of Media, Arts, and Communication (UniMAC), following his recent comments on Book and Research Allowances (BRA).

The association expressed profound disappointment at what they perceive as disdainful and ill-informed remarks made by the Vice Chancellor during a public lecture organised by the S.D. Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies.

In a video report by the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Professor Kwansah-Aidoo questioned the purpose of the book and research allowances (BRA), revealing a limited understanding of its significance.

UTAG views these comments as emblematic of a longstanding culture where academics ascend to leadership positions only to disregard the very support systems that facilitated their rise.

"His condescending and distasteful statement reflects a lack of appreciation for the critical role the BRA plays," said Dr. Abena Mensah, UTAG President.

"The BRA is not merely about scholarly publications; it underpins our members' professional development and contributes to the broader educational landscape."

The BRA, a vital component in fostering research excellence, supports academic pursuits and ensures the growth of university communities. Beyond scholarly articles, research findings enhance pedagogical approaches in lecture rooms and have far-reaching societal impact.

"We acknowledge the need for periodic policy reviews," Dr. Mensah emphasized. "However, we vehemently oppose reviews rooted in ignorance. Our universities deserve well-informed decisions that align with their core mission."

UTAG has called for a public apology from Professor Kwansah-Aidoo and urged all stakeholders to recognize the essential role of the BRA in advancing Ghana's academic landscape.

