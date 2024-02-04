KNUST student receives WODIF recognition for paying classmates' fees

GraphicOnline Education Feb - 04 - 2024 , 09:36

The World Diplomatic Federation (WODIF), a non-partisan civil society organization, has commended Emmanuel Jason Asare, a final-year Human Resources (HR) student at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), for his act of philanthropy.

Asare recently gained recognition for paying the academic fees of 11 financially disadvantaged classmates for the 2023/2024 academic year. He also helped clear outstanding arrears from previous years, totaling GH¢ 20,000. His goal was to alleviate their financial burdens and ensure they could continue their studies without stress.

KNUST officially acknowledged Asare's generosity on their social media platforms, praising his selflessness.

WODIF Governor Mr. Isaac Rockson Superintendent General, also known as His Holistic Imperious Viscount, released a statement commending Asare's consistent commitment to community service throughout his education journey, from junior high to the university level. He characterized Asare's charitable nature as his "trademark" and highlighted his "intense love for charity."

The statement further mentioned that WODIF has recognized Asare's leadership efforts during his time as a student union leader and governor in Ghana, awarding him a prestigious honor. WODIF also highlighted the influence of Asare's father, Frank Agyei, in shaping his son's philanthropic spirit.

The statement concluded by encouraging affluent individuals to instill the values of giving back in their children and urging young people to emulate Asare's actions.