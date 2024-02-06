MTN Ghana Foundation Scholarships: 12 Beneficiaries graduate from UCC

Shirley Asiedu-Addo & Joana Kumi Education Feb - 06 - 2024 , 08:00

Twelve beneficiaries of the MTN Ghana Foundation Scholarships have graduated from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) this year.

The scholarship was divided into two categories: The Bright Scholarship and the Emotive Scholarship.

Beneficiaries of the Bright Scholarship had their school fees, accommodation and stipends covered, while those under the Emotive Scholarship had their fees and stipends for every semester covered.

An educational portfolio advisor at the MTN Ghana Foundation, George Frimpong, who joined some of the students at the graduation ceremony, said the foundation would continue to support vulnerable persons to pursue higher learning.

He emphasised that the foundation had invested significantly in students and educational facilities over the years to enhance learning in Ghana.

Mr Frimpong highlighted that the scholarship was comprehensive, covering various aspects of education and observed that many beneficiaries had graduated and secured employment in various companies through the scholarship initiative.

CSR

The MTN Foundation is a corporate social responsibility (CSR) management structure for MTN Group's related initiatives across its 22 operations.

It was established in 2007 and functioned as a single purposive vehicle to drive all of MTN's CSR efforts in the country.

Currently, the foundation has three focused areas including health, education and economic empowerment, with its primary aim being to have a broad community impact and support national and international development priorities.

Beneficiaries

A beneficiary of the Bright Scholarship Foundation, Ebenezer Bambel, who graduated with a first-class Bachelor of Commerce Accounting, expressed gratitude to MTN for the support.

He acknowledged that without the Bright Scholarship, he would not have been able to complete his education.

Mr Bambel said thanks to the scholarship, the burden of worrying about school and accommodation fees ceased.

Additionally, he mentioned that MTN provided him with the opportunity to undertake his national service with them, where he was gaining valuable learning experiences.

Another beneficiary from the School of Medical Science, Dr Belinda Obour Mensah, who received the Emotive Scholarship, said the scholarship came at a critical juncture in her life when she was at the risk of losing her guardian, who had been taking care of her.

She said without the scholarship, her dream of becoming a medical doctor, would have been shattered.

Dr Mensah recalled the initial hardships she faced but expressed relief that the scholarship had alleviated the financial burden that weighed heavily on her mind.

She said the scholarship served as a motivating force, compelling her to strive harder in her studies, not wanting to disappoint MTN's investment in her education.

For Dr Mensah, MTN emerged as a lifeline, enabling her to remain focused on her educational pursuits and expressed her appreciation for the support.