Hope for unplaced BECE graduates: Education directors to embark on enrolment drive

Emmanuel Bonney Education Feb - 06 - 2024 , 08:09

Qualified Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) graduates who have not been placed in senior high schools (SHS) are to visit the nearest education office to be processed for admission into an SHS.

This includes female candidates who are at home because of childbirth, even though they obtained good grades at the 2023 BECE.

The move is part of an enrolment drive by the Ministry of Education to get more BECE graduates into SHS.

The Greater Accra Regional Director of Education, Stephen Abamfo, disclosed this in an interview with the Daily Graphic on the sidelines of the 84th-anniversary Speech and Prize-giving day of the Odorgonno Senior High School last Saturday.

BECE placement

A total of 600,900 candidates entered for the BECE school examination.

At the initial placement exercise this year, 585,797 candidates qualified to be placed out of the 598,839 results received from the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

About 477,772 or 81.56 per cent were automatically placed in one of the students’ choice schools.

However, 108,025, representing 18.44 per cent, qualified candidates could not be matched with any of their choices.

All such students were, therefore, asked to do self-placement to select from available schools.

The schools' placement secretariat has not been able to furnish the Daily Graphic with the latest figures on how many of those not placed had been able to achieve placement.

Mr Abamfo indicated that the sector minister had charged the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service to get in touch with the regional and district directors of education, as well as circuit supervisors, to embark on an enrolment drive.

“There are some students who passed the BECE but were not able to get placement; they are all invited.

My office is open; they should all come so that we find them schools to attend. We don’t want to leave any student unattended.

Every student must get into school,” he emphasised.

He said those visiting the education office should produce their BECE results for action to be taken on them.

“We have some girls who were pregnant and have given birth and are at home (drop-outs).

We have opened our gates; they should let us know so that we bring them on board, for them to also get access to school.

That is the good thing the government is doing,” he said.

He said the BECE graduates had up to the end of February to take advantage of the opportunity.