Driver, dog breeder before the law for assaulting another over phone

Two men, Dennis Neequaye, 20, and Ebo Bediako, 27, who fought another at a public toilet facility over a missing phone have been convicted by an Accra Circuit Court.

Their sentencing was, however, deferred by the court presided over by Madam Basilia Adjei-Tawah to April 29, 2024. They were before the court last Tuesday with both pleading guilty to the charges of conspiracy to assault. In addition, Bediako pleaded guilty to another charge of causing bodily harm, which was levelled against them.

Neequaye on the other hand, pleaded not guilty to the second charge of causing bodily harm. The court as such deferred the sentencing to allow the prosecution to prove their case against Neequaye.

The court also ordered the prosecution to provide copies of necessary evidence (disclosures) to be used in the trial of Neequaye. The court also gave room for the convicts and the complainant to settle their case amicably at the Alternative Dispute Resolution Department of the court.

The court added that it would use the next adjourned date to announce the settlement (if any). It would also serve as an opportunity for the case management conference of Neequaye’s case, provided the prosecution complies with the disclosure directives.

Both convicts, Neequaye and Bediako, were remanded into Police custody to reappear on April 29.

Facts of the case

Presenting the case before the court, Inspector Rosemond Anyane said the complainant, Djokoto, is a lotto Agent who lives at La in Accra. She added that the profession of the convicts, Bediako and Neequaye were a driver and a dog breeder respectively.

According to the prosecutor, on March 5, 2024, the complainant returned to look for his phone that he had left inside a public toilet facility at Toyoliko, La. When he could not find it, he asked the woman in charge of the facility who told the complainant that it was only Bediako who had visited the facility after him.

Inspector Anyane added that the complainant then confronted Bediako, in the presence of his girlfriend and the second convict, Neequaye, and asked if he had taken the phone. The question, however, got Bediako upset leading to Bediako and Neequaye attacking the complainant for accusing Bediako of stealing.

Inspector Anyane said although the fight was intervened, Bediako went home and returned with two knives, a butcher's knife and a kitchen knife, which he used to attack the complainant.

“He allegedly slashed his head with the butcher's knife three times and bolted,” the prosecutor said. She added that the complainant fell as a result of the attack and with the help of people nearby, he was taken to the police station.

The prosecutor said later, the suspects were arrested and after investigations, were charged with the offences and put before court.