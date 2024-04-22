Addressing current social issues

Rev.David Ato Kwamina Ashun Opinion Apr - 22 - 2024 , 08:52

Ghana, like many other African nations, takes pride in many of their socio-cultural practices like marriage, family interactions, language, music and cultural norms.

Advertisement

In the wake of the Western world’s seemingly advanced civilisation, owing to their technological advancement, our socio-cultural beliefs face a potential battle to maintain its identity.

In previous generations, the extended family played a crucial role in the upbringing of children. However, we see that it has completely eroded except in some rare cases. An average family consists of father, mother and children/child and in some middle income families, nannies or housekeepers.

Extended family comes in occasionally but that is almost few if never at all, which leaves children without any direct extended family input. Some aunties and uncles are seen as older cousins rather than secondary authority figures in their lives.

The objective of securing a comfortable financial position overshadows the necessity of raising children with sound moral principles to the detriment of their future.

While this is not an advocacy of extended family involvement, it also recognises the value of a larger family unit especially in the event of bereavement.

The consequence of leaving children to grow up on their own without positive family values ingrained in them produces adults with character deficiency and no moral conviction.

This is especially damaging when it comes to raising children in foreign countries.

Some families completely discard the notion of teaching their children the local language and eating local food. Some of these ‘foreign’ children return to their roots with little or no idea of the language or even the food.

Some educational institutions are also complicit in this strange phenomenon as some discourage children from speaking the local language in a bid to improve their English.

So, although these children live in Ghana, they are unable to interact with individuals who may not have a strong command of the English language. These and many issues create a gradual decline in the unique culture and identity of the Ghanaian.

Struggle

If much emphasis is not placed on young Ghanaian children to be acquainted with positive cultural practices and taking pride in local language and food, the next generation will face a struggle to properly represent their nation.

In recent times, I have been somewhat encouraged by the attempts at beautifying the local landscape. Government initiatives such as the Year of the Return are a step in the right direction in ensuring the preservation of the local heritage.

I believe that the arts and entertainment pillar of society can play a contributory factor to promoting the cultural values and identity of Ghana. South Africa and Nigeria especially have their movies and music mixed with English and a healthy dose of local language to raise interest in the local landscape.

I am one hundred per cent certain that the damage that was done unknowingly would be averted, and we can finally celebrate a culture that is rich and abounding in history. I am again looking to the educational institutions to study culture and history not just to add to the curriculum without its desired impact.

The study of history and culture must include activities to serve as an appetizer to the younger generations about the pride in preserving one’s culture. On the family front, parents must discard the notion that a foreign culture is superior because we have seen in recent times that it is anything superior.

Faith-based organisations

Churches and religious establishments have also done well to promote the culture and identity of the land. Most churches have the policy of having one Sunday in the week as a traditional Sunday.

So on a particular Sunday, the attire is local; some even conduct their service by communicating in the local language. Contrary to the popular opinion that the church is a hindrance to the preservation of the local language, I believe that the church is doing the opposite of emphasising the richness of our culture and has gone to great lengths in preserving the culture of the Ghanaian.

I believe that with these measures in place, not only are we going to see the preservation of our culture but we are going to see a beautiful display of the rich culture that Ghana has to offer.