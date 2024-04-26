Next article: Prayer and how to enhance the effectiveness of your prayer — Part 2

A voice of truth and harmony • Edward Boateng reflects on the legacy of Auntie Ama Busia

Daily Graphic Opinion Apr - 26 - 2024 , 09:03

As we bid farewell to Aunty Ama Bame Busia, our hearts are heavy because we shall see her no more, but we can be profoundly grateful for the life of a wonderful soul.

At age 87, she has gracefully stepped into eternity, leaving behind a profound impact on the hearts of those privileged to know her. One thing is certain: she had a deep understanding essential for successfully navigating the landscape of our national politics and played a yeoman’s job in bringing our party, the NPP, to where it finds itself today.

My first encounter with Aunty Ama was in 1998 and it holds a special place in my heart. I had accompanied the late Mr Akenten Appiah-Menkah to a meeting at the late Mr B.A Mensah’s residence to talk about NPP issues during a visit to Ghana. I was domiciled in London and South Africa at this time.

Coincidentally, I found myself sitting next to her, and being the youngest in that meeting, was privileged to enjoy the full display of the warmth and kindness that characterised her loving nature.

From my perspective, this meeting became more memorable when Aunty Ama remarked to Mr Appiah-Menkah that my demeanour resembled that of her late brother. I had no idea who she was talking about until Mr Appiah-Menkah commented to me, “that was former Prime Minister Dr K.A. Busia’s youngest sister” on our way back after the meeting.

Of course, this made me feel rather special that evening, and from then onwards, we forged a relationship built on mutual respect and shared values.

Pure politician

She was a thoroughbred politician, but Aunty Ama was more than a political figure; she was the symbol of motherhood, a schoolteacher, honesty and harmony among a then male-dominated NPP with noticeably big egos and heady issues.

Her home was where many sought refuge during times of political turmoil and disagreements, especially the challenging Peter Ala Adjetey era and turbulent Paul Afoko period. Her house became a haven for dialogue, understanding, and unity.

It was during those times that one witnessed the power of her commitment to fostering harmony. In the lead-up to the 2000 elections, I got the firsthand opportunity to collaborate with her when I brought in CNN and The Freedom Forum to partner the Ghana Institute of Journalism to organise the very first Presidential Debate in the country.

I remember spending extended periods of time talking to her and eventually she was one of the key people who got a very sceptical then candidate J.A. Kufuor to participate.

Aunty Ama’s home was the place where conflicting opinions found common ground and became a symbol of trust amid chaos.

Her calming influence and the way she navigated the political tensions highlighted her dependable leadership. Her ability to bridge divides earned her the well-deserved title of the "Voice of Harmony” as the late Jake Otanka Obetsebi Lamptey described her once as we were leaving her house after one of those heavy sessions.

Unifier

For me, one event stands out, this was in May 2015; two days after the death of Chairman Adams Mahama, when I had to arrange a meeting that would bring all sides to the table.

It was a dark, turbulent time for our Party. It was critical to have a meeting with all the key players to discuss the way forward, but our leadership was so openly distrustful of each other, selecting a venue was even a challenge.

In the end, the only place that was acceptable as a meeting place for all the parties and where everybody felt safe, comfortable and agreed to go was Aunty Ama’s house. It was a powerful testament of trust and the ability to bring opposing sides together.

Today, as we say our goodbyes, let us not mourn the loss of Ama Bame Busia but celebrate the life she lived. The New Patriotic Party has lost not just a luminary, but a true gem.

Aunty Ama's passing is an invitation to not only to celebrate the qualities of compassion, understanding, and truth she so magnificently embodied but to reflect on our own roles within the Party.

Aunty Ama, your impact on our lives is immeasurable, and your memory will forever be in our hearts. May your soul find eternal peace until we meet again.

Damirifa Due.