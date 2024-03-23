Next article: Depending only on music can’t secure your future, even Beyonce and Rihanna own businesses –Becca to GH musicians

(VIDEO): There’s too much carnalisation in the gospel industry, the females are over dressing -Apostle Lenny Akpadie

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Mar - 23 - 2024 , 17:27

Gospel musician Apostle Lenny Akpadie says gospel music is losing its spirituality and fast paving the way for carnality with the way some female artistes are conducting themselves lately particularly with their dressing.

In a recent interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning, the singer/preacher explained that some Ghanaian gospel musicians are diverting from preaching the gospel to promoting themselves in the name of branding.

“The gospel music industry is carnalised. The aura, the dressing, the over dressing is carnalising the thing. So your attention is on the dress the ladies are wearing more than the message. It’s so fashionable, it’s so attractive so you are looking at how they move themselves and it’s so attractive that you lose the message.

“But the purpose of gospel music is to evangelise Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith. The one who was, is and is to come.

“We are getting less and less of spiritualized sheep doing gospel music and introducing more of the world,” he said.

The ‘Most High God’ singer mentioned Piesie Esther, who he claims shows her cleavage in pictures, and Empress Gifty, who according to him loves promoting herself than the God she’s talking about.

“Gifty came here [referring to Joy Prime] last week. She was talking about her brand and promoting herself. That’s carnality! There’s an extent to which you promote your work because what you are looking for, God is looking for it for you more than yourself,”

He encouraged gospel musicians to focus on using their platforms to change lives and for patrons to encounter the Holy Spirit at their events rather than what they will come to see at their shows in the name of branding.

Watch video below: