‘I don’t think I’ll fall in love again’, says Shakira after split from Pique

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Mar - 23 - 2024 , 19:30

Colombian pop idol Shakira has admitted that she doubts she will ever find love again following her split from former Barcelona footballer, Gerard Pique.

The couple announced their separation in June 2022 after 11 years together, reportedly due to Shakira discovering allegations of infidelity on Pique’s part.

Speaking during an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1, the singer stated that she thought she would experience love forever.

“I thought love would be there forever for me, and that’s one of my broken dreams. I don’t know if I’d like to find that again. Probably not,” Shakira said.

She further explained that after the end of her 12-year relationship, she is focusing on prioritising “friendship” in her life moving forward.

Her words: “I think friendship lasts longer than love. Though I still think experiencing love, fully experiencing it with all its peaks and valleys, it’s so essential to the human life.

“I love love, but I think I even love friendship a little bit more. Because I thought love would be there forever for me. And that’s one of my, you know, broken dreams. Perhaps I will. I don’t know if I’ll like find that again. Probably not. Well, I don’t know. But friendship, I have.

Shakira explained that in the past, she did not always prioritize friendship, often placing being in a relationship ahead of it.

“I wasn’t one of those people who valued friendship as much. I’ve always valued family and having a partner in a couple. I’ve always been in a couple,” she explained.

“But then when that wasn’t there, and when I lost my boys and when I had to face the darkest and the hardest moments of my life, friends were there and they kept me together.

“Those who did really showed me the true, the true meaning of life. I might not grow old with a partner, but I will grow old surrounded by good friends.”

The pair had two sons together: Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9.