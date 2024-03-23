Next article: ‘I don’t think I’ll fall in love again’, says Shakira after split from Pique

(VIDEO) This is what Kanye West said about being of Indian and not black descent

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Mar - 23 - 2024 , 19:55

Controversial American rapper Kanye West has said contrary to assumptions that his family has a black heritage, they are of Indian origin.

The ‘Ye’ crooner disclosed this in a viral video trending on X platform.

West said, “And by the way, we are not black. How about that? We are not black, n*gga! We are Indian.”

His revelation has left many of his fans confused while some opined that he might be right.

Watch video below: