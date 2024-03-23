Advertisement
(VIDEO) This is what Kanye West said about being of Indian and not black descent
Controversial American rapper Kanye West has said contrary to assumptions that his family has a black heritage, they are of Indian origin.
The ‘Ye’ crooner disclosed this in a viral video trending on X platform.
West said, “And by the way, we are not black. How about that? We are not black, n*gga! We are Indian.”
His revelation has left many of his fans confused while some opined that he might be right.
