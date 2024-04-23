Producer denies calling out Mercy Chinwo over owed royalties

Music producer Dr. Roy David has said that he did not accuse gospel singer Mercy Chinwo of unpaid royalties.

Recall during a recent segment on The Honest Bunch Podcast, Dr. Roy shared insights into his collaborative efforts with Mercy, highlighting the dedication invested in their work together.

In a snippet from the interview, Dr. Roy mentioned experiencing a lack of support during his father’s battle with stroke, emphasising personal challenges faced during that time.

“Me and Mercy Chinwo, we dey sleep 5 am, wake up by 7 am. All my hope be say as I dey work on Mercy project, I go get some kind millions. You dey happy say the hustle go pay,” he said in pidgin English.

“All the time wey all these dey happen, Mercy excess love don dey peak. My father get stroke. I even call am tell am say my father no well o if e get anything wey e go fit assist, she say make I no worry say e will be fine.”

The video stirred diverse reactions among fans, with some directing criticism towards Mercy.

In response to the backlash, Dr. Roy addressed the matter in a now widely circulated video, clarifying that his remarks were directed at Eezee T, the record label executive, rather than Mercy herself.

Dr. Roy emphasised that Mercy stood by him and even provided assistance during his father’s illness.

He further cautioned blogs to exercise caution in disseminating information to avoid spreading misinformation.

“Point of correction I no dey call out Mercy Chinwo. The person wey I dey call out na Eezee Tee wey get EeZee Conceptz,” he said.

“As I dey talk to you like this, na me and Mercy suffer the same thing. Imagine person wey you and am suffer still come dey help you.

“Mercy na hin help me throughout my father gets stroke, na still the same Mercy na hin help me when my father died. So blogs make una mind wetin una dey post o.”