Musician Kuame Eugene involved in an accident

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Mar - 18 - 2024 , 11:09

Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene is reported to have been involved in an accident last night.

The accident took place at CP close to DSTV, after Achimota Overhead towards Dzowulu traffic light.

According to reports so far, his car rammed into a tipper truck at about 11:30 pm on Sunday.

The editor of ModernGhana, Ajarfor who was said to have been on the scene of the accident rushed to their rescue.

According to him, he arranged for a vehicle to convey him together with one person onboard to the University of Ghana Medical School hospital.

He also called Achimota Police to the scene.

"I was behind them so I stopped and rush to . rescue them that was when I realised it was Kuame Eugene.

He had a broken wrist and a deep cut on his right hand.

Eugene Kwame Marfo (born February 1, 1997), who goes by the stage name Kuami Eugene is a Ghanaian High-life and Afrobeat singer-songwriter.

He is signed to Lynx Entertainment and Empire Distribution[2] and is known for several songs, including "Angela", "Wish Me Well," "Ohemaa" and many others.

He won the New Artist awards in 2018 from the Ghana Music Awards and the Ghana Music Awards UK.

He also received the Most Promising Artist in Africa award from AFRIMA. In 2019, Kwame Eugene received 7 nominations at the Ghana Music Awards and went on to win the awards for Album of the Year, Producer of the Year, and Highlife Artist of the Year.

He was crowned Artist of the Year and High-life Artist of the Year at the 2020 Ghana Music Awards.