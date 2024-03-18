Obour wins Most Innovative CEO

Joshua Bediako Koomson Showbiz News Mar - 18 - 2024 , 15:05

The Managing Director (MD) of the Ghana Post Company Limited, Bice Osei-Kuffour, has been adjudged the Most Innovative Chief Executive Officer at the 14th edition of the Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Awards.

The award was in recognition of his innovative leadership at the Ghana Post over the past three years.

Citation

A citation presented in his honour said “under your leadership, Ghana Post has spearheaded innovation through Digital transformation, delivery of technological enhanced postal services and your personal involvement in the delivery of customised gifts to notable personalities in the country on Valentine’s Day.”

The event which was held in Accra last Saturday (March 16) was on the theme: "Promoting Digital Entrepreneurship as a tool for sustainable Digital Economic Development".

It was organised by the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana to celebrate and honour successful entrepreneurs, business executives and public service chief executives who have had significant and positive impact on the economy, sustained business performance and demonstrated outstanding leadership and significant business success in their respective fields over the past years. About 36 individuals were honoured during the night.

Resuscitation

Mr Osei-Kuffour, after receiving the award, commended the organisers for recognising his effort in repositioning the Ghana Post.

He stressed that his outfit was keen on riding on the back of technology to reach its full potential.

In that regard, he said the company had introduced new innovations such as the “Pick and Drop” delivery app among others to enhance the company’s capabilities.

In addition, he said efforts had been made to capitalise on the staff strength to ensure that the company became a leader in the space in which it operated.

“We are on the right path, the staff are motivated and the workforce is committed and that is what is turning the story around.

“As a leader, all I do is to show the way and the staff take over. We are on the right path, the staff are motivated and the workforce is committed and that is what is turning the story around,” Mr Osei-Kuffour said.