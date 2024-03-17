Next article: 10th edition of AMVCA comes off on May 10 & 11

Doreen Okyere’s ‘The Throne Room Worship’ on April 7

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Mar - 17 - 2024

It will be a time of praise and thanksgiving service at the Full Gospel Church International, Tema Community One when gospel artiste, Doreen Okyere hosts her annual The Throne Room Worship on Sunday, April 7.

This year’s event themed, “The Goodness of God” is significant to the singer who is also celebrating a decade of doing music and intends to use the platform to offer her gratitude to God for seeing her through the years.

Apart from Doreen Okyere, other artistes billed for the show are Eugene Zuta, Cwesi Oteng, Perppy Music, Prophet Joseph Atarah, Ray Otabil, May Adeze, Ps Isaac among others.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Doreen Okyere, who is presently promoting her new song, Bigger God acknowledged that it had been a tough journey but God has been merciful.

“Sometimes, people think that it’s only secular artistes who face challenges but the truth is that, gospel artistes face worse. I know many gifted singers who backed out of commercial music and are now serving only their churches.

“They didn’t have the financial support to do music on a wider scale so to go through all the tough times in the years gone by and to mark 10 years is really a good time to count my blessings and express gratitude to God,” she stated.

Doreen Okyere’s music journey started in 2014 and for the last 10 years, she has been committed to her ‘mandate’ of using lyrics of her songs to motivate people to stand up to their challenges.

Her new song, Bigger God, released on Saturday, February 24, inspires people to always look at a supreme being who is higher than their problems and trials.

At the moment, the gospel singer who has an album, God’s Glory and working on the release of a new one later this year, encouraged Gospel artistes to live their lives according to biblical standards.