Let’s kill sensational punditry before it grows into a monster – Oswald Okaitei

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Mar - 16 - 2024 , 17:20

SPOKEN word artiste Oswald Okaitei is challenging entertainment pundits/panellists on programmes to be measured in their utterances and avoid being sensational to create a sane atmosphere for the creative industry.

Oswald, who is also the Organising Secretary of the Ghana Association of Writers (GAW), indicated that he has observed the trend of entertainment panellists being sensational and courting unnecessary attention during discussions and that should be discouraged.

In a chat with Graphic Showbiz on Tuesday, March 12, he mentioned that the audiences of entertainment programmes have evolved thus allowing people who lack basic understanding of entertainment punditry to deliberate on issues and create problems for the sector.

“Entertainment punditry has become a relevant unit of the creative industry. Interestingly, it appears the unit is not properly organised with people who have zilch knowledge about some subjects talking as experts and authorities.”

“And that is where some tend to be sensational and make controversial statements when they are not properly read or have no knowledge about the issues at stake. Of course, there are the likes of Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo who understands his role so is always up to the task.

“And there are those who when you listen to, you can tell they are empty and even lack basic understanding of the matters being discussed. How many times haven’t we had creatives lash out at some so called pundits for unsavoury comments?”

“Entertainment punditry has become appalling rather than proffering expert knowledge, and this unfortunate happening needs to be curbed before it grows into a monster,” he said.

The role and relevance of entertainment specialists has been an interesting subject of conversation in the last few years particularly at a time when some of them openly clash with artists.

For instance, Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has vehemently voiced his displeasure with their said roles in the creative space.

However, Arnold Asamoah–Baidoo, who has earned a reputable name for himself in the creative industry, most importantly for his insightful commentary on entertainment matters, has been defending that entertainment punditry is not a mere job without significance but has been and continues to be an essential contributor to the vibrant entertainment ecosystem of the country.

During a submission on Graphic Showbiz’s Twitter(X) Dialogue series last year, media and communications professional, Francis Doku, shared similar concerns when he highlighted the responsibility of producers of programmes to ensure entertainment panellists possess the necessary qualifications to discuss and analyse topics effectively.

His message was clear that the selection of experts for on-air programmes especially should go beyond mere ratings and sensationalism.

“Yes, I believe that people should prioritise expertise, credibility and the ability to provide balanced insights in the selection of entertainment pundits.

“This means that pundits should approach their roles with integrity, accuracy and professionalism to maintain the credibility and trust of their audience but can we confidently say that’s what we are experiencing now,” Oswald said.