Berima Amo features Pat Thomas on Ɔkyena Asem

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Mar - 16 - 2024 , 17:17

Amsterdam based Ghanaian artiste, Berima Amo has joined forces with legendary Highlife musician, Pat Thomas to birth a motivational piece "Ɔkyena Asem," meaning Nobody Knows Tomorrow in English.

The song which dropped on Wednesday, February 28, resonates with listeners as it reflects on life's unpredictable journey and offers a message of encouragement.

In today's fast-paced world, where uncertainty looms around every corner, "Ɔkyena Asem" serves as a reminder that life holds no guarantees.

Through soulful melodies and lyrics, Berima Amo and Pat Thomas communicate a profound message that one should embrace life's uncertainties with hope and optimism.

Berima Amo's unparalleled musical prowess and warm sound of his trumpet shines through in "Ɔkyena Asem."

His unique style and ability to blend traditional African rhythms with contemporary beats create a soothing experience for diverse audience.

The song brings back memories of Mac Tontoh from Osibisa and Hugh Masekela from South Africa’s music style.

Also, collaborating with Pat Thomas seems to elevate the song with the latter’s distinct vocals that has endeared him to many over the years complementing the song.

“I have collaborated with many influential artistes in the past, and I know my partnership with Pat Thomas has resulted in something that is destined to make waves in the industry.

“My passion for music and commitment to excellence have been the driving force behind my music progress. My focus is to captivate audiences with my artistry and ability to connect with listeners on an emotional level as Ɔkyena Asem.

“The song was released last month and currently available on all streaming platforms including Audiomack,” he said.

Berima Amo is a trumpet master who has become an ambassador for West Africa's rich musical traditions. After his jazz trumpet studies at Rotterdam Conservatory, he lived between Amsterdam and Accra as a musician and cultural entrepreneur.

Over the years, Berima Amo has been hosting International Amofest to highlight the rich and authentic African sounds and also providing the platform for him to share his rich musical traditions.

Already, he’s making preparations to kick off this year’s event.