Opanka: I am still the best rapper

Kofi Duah Showbiz News Mar - 16 - 2024 , 17:29

He has not dropped a song in the past few years but rapper Opanka has returned with claims he still rules the rap scene as the best Ghanaian rapper on his latest song, Wavy recorded by Kicksbeats.

The song which was released on January 12, has Opanka boasting and calling out his competitors to back off since he is best in the game.

In his usual elements, he raps about how he has been instrumental in uplifting the image of Ghanaian music rap as a pioneer but latter day saints are ignoring his relevance.

“Why should someone tell you that Opanka is the best? You should know that he is. Check my flow and my punchlines. When I spit, it is fire and I am always on top of my game,” he raps on Wavy.

In a conversation with Graphic Showbiz, Opanka said Wavy is one of the songs off his upcoming EP which will be released later.

He also mentioned that the song is a reminder to Ghanaian rappers to accord him the needed respect since he still reigns.

“Yes, it’s been a long while I dropped a hit but I still want to tell my fellow rappers that Opanka is still around and got his A -game on. Popping ft Kwaw Kese, Tie Tie, Wo, Hold On, Trying Times are few of my songs which will let any doubter of my rap abilities know my worth,” he said.

Talking about the EP, Opanka said he had plans of releasing it last month but his elder sister died so he had to put it on hold.

A decade ago, Opanka released Tie Tie which earned him lots of prominence on the Ghanaian music scene. He followed up with Popping featuring Kwaw Kese earning him a nomination at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Best Collaboration of the Year in 2014 category.

It is anticipated that Waves will bring him back the attention as he sets debate with “Best Rapper” tag.