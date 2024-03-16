Use celeb status for positive impact – Kafui Danku to colleagues

WHILE many celebrities and personalities in the limelight don’t shy away from flaunting their status with material possessions, especially on social media, actress Kafui Danku is urging her colleagues to leverage their fame to support and impact lives positively.

She held that the harsh realities faced by many individuals were overwhelming and stressed the need for those with the means, particularly celebs to give back to society.

Speaking with the Graphic Showbiz on the sidelines at her recently launched Dream Achievers Project in Accra, an initiative aimed at supporting budding entrepreneurs, the mother of two emphasised the importance of using one's influence to establish projects and initiatives that empower people.

Reiterating her commitment to giving back to society and empowering young entrepreneurs to realise their dreams, Kafui Danku said her The Dream Achievers Project sought to offer a platform for individuals striving to expand their businesses by providing them with the necessary resources and support.

“I see some of my colleagues trying their best to impact lives and I believe we can do more if we have the strength to do so. There seem to be a lot of demands coming up.

“You have a lot of people seeking help, a lot of them in the Direct Messages (DM) of your social media handles asking for support and I believe those of us who have the means to extend a helping hand must do so to ease their burden”, she stated.

The actress proposed the establishment of a common platform by celebrities to identify and support individuals genuinely in need. She expressed concerns about the overwhelming demands for assistance and the challenge of discerning genuine cases from those just seeking sympathy or engaging in scams.

"It would be nice if we could have a platform that would rather empower people who genuinely need help. And even with that, we could track their progress and know we did not help people who are just parading themselves as needy," she suggested.

In line with this belief, Kafui Danku disbursed a total grant of GHc50,000 at the launch of her Dream Achievers Project to selected aspiring business owners following a vetting process.

Various essential items such as gas ovens, overlock machines, phones, industrial sewing machines and agricultural products were provided to beneficiaries.

Kafui Danku explained that the project was her desire to help beyond individual cases, especially during challenging times such as the COVID-19 pandemic.