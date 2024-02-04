‘It is wrong to call elderly people ‘old school’,’ actress cautions the youth

Nigerian veteran actress, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett has appreciated God for attaining the age of 83, as she advised the youth to imbibe the African culture of respect.

Ajai-Lycett, also a cosmetologist, gave the advice in an interview with NAN.

According to the actress, the youth are fond of referring to the aged as “Old School”, which she described as lack of respect for the elderly.

She, however, advised the youth to respect the elderly and take conscious efforts in learning from their wealth of experience in all life issues.

“Yes, I am 83 years old today and I give glory to God. I begin to see 80 as 60, we have a lot of work to do, it is a stage of life that one needs to continue to give back to the society, share and help others. I will say aluta continua, the struggle continues.

“I hear many of our youths calling the aged, old school, this is wrong, the youth should be ready at all times to respect and learn from the elderly.

“The experiences and life lessons the elderly have been able to garner over the years should be relayed to the youth to make them better individuals.

“So, today I will advise the youth to learn from us and respect us, there are a lot to be tapped from the elderly,” she said.

Ajai-Lycett also took to her instagram page @taiwoajailycett, to appreciate God.

The actress wrote: “This is 83. I give God so much thanks for keeping me healthy and wealthy.

“Since “Time Flies” is a true and humbing statement, I have learned over the years to just accept my age and cherish every second.

“As you get older, you encounter individuals from many walks of life, have life-altering experiences, you’ll cherish your loved ones more and you’ll develop patience and understanding.

“Beautiful people, experience life, be present, let go of things you cannot control, spend time with the people you love and never stop telling them you love them.

“Don’t wait until you are old to realise this. Really, there’s nothing significant to consider in life except the joy of life. So live. Happy Birthday to me ❤️.”

Ajai-Lycett is an acclaimed international actress with over 50 years of experience in film, stage and television.

She made her debut in 1967, at the UK’s Avant Garde, Royal Court Theatre, Sloane Square, London.

The actress subsequently trained at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, City Literary Institute, The Dance Centre, and the Actors’ Studio, London.

Ajai-Lycett’s credits include the BBC’s “Some Mothers Do ‘Av ‘Em”; “Crown Court”, notable Nigerian TV productions, including “Winds Against My Soul”, Africa Magic’s “Tinsel” and stage productions such as Conor Cruise O’ Brien’s MURDEROUS ANGELS at the Gaiety Theatre in 1971 at Dublin Theatre Festival.

Her film credits include: “A Warm December”, starring and directed by the first Black-American Academy Award winner, Sidney Poitier; “Dazzling Mirage”, by Tunde Kelani, Rogers Ofime’s “Oloibiri”, and “Madame President” by Patrick Doyle among others.