Dressing modestly shouldn't be reserved for Sundays, says actress Eucharia Anunobi

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 04 - 2024 , 11:32

Veteran Nigerian actress Eucharia Anunobi has voiced disapproval of women, particularly Christians, who choose to embrace modesty exclusively on Sundays while freely flaunting intimate aspects of their bodies on other days.

In an Instagram post sighted by Graphic Showbiz, the thespian expressed her bewilderment at the inconsistency, questioning the rationale behind such behaviour.

Captioning the video, the 58 year old actress confronted what she described an apparent contradiction, stating, "Is modesty supposed to be practiced only on Sundays? One minute you're proclaiming on your status: Child of grace, JESUS baby, JESUS daughter, the next minute your posts, pictures, and videos are screaming: Look at my breast, look at my thighs, look at my buttocks. ARE THOSE NOT THE IDIOSYNCRASIES OF AN AKWUNAKWUNA."

The Glamour Girls lead actress emphasised the need for a consistent approach to modesty, irrespective of the day of the week.

She challenged the notion that dressing modestly is reserved solely for Sundays and urged individuals to align their actions with their professed values.