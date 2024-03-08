I'm struggling with smoking addiction - Kizz Daniel cries out

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Mar - 08 - 2024 , 10:00

Nigerian music star Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel says he is locked in a relentless struggle against smoking addiction, with every attempt to quit proving unsuccessful for him.

This revelation comes after an earlier Instagram announcement made by the singer, following the birth of his twins in 2022 where he expressed his intention to quit smoking.

The Buga crooner made this revelation in an exchange with his followers on X platform recently.

When posed with the question, "Can you stop smoking Vado?" by a concerned fan, Kizz Daniel responded with honesty, admitting, "Not that easy my bro. I'm trying…"

The conversation didn't stop there. Another fan inquired about the singer's relationship with alcohol, asking if he could also give up drinking.

Kizz Daniel's response was revealing, indicating that he finds it challenging to abstain from alcohol consumption as well.

To the query, "Can you stop drinking too?" Kizz Daniel candidly replied, "No I can't… I can't record sober. I love my family, but it can be boring sometimes."