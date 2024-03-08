Don't stick to one genre - Too Spyce tells colleagues

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Mar - 08 - 2024 , 11:30

BUDDING Ghanaian rapper, Too Spyce, is passionately encouraging her fellow musicians to explore a wider range of genres instead of restricting themselves to just one style.

The artiste, who made history as the first female rapper to clinch the ultimate prize of TV3's reality TV music show, Mentor, in 2022, believes diversifying one's music portfolio is essential for commercial viability.

In a conversation with Graphic Showbiz, she said the music industry had gotten to a crucial state where it was witnessing a dynamic shift, including a change in market demands thus requiring musicians to embrace diverse sounds to be able to capture a wider audience.

She emphasised the importance of variety being the spice of life, stating that sticking to a single genre could hinder both artistic growth and financial success.

"If you're a musician and you box yourself into one particular music style, how do you make money when it is not paying off? At least you should be able to have an idea of how others work so that when one is closed, many more are open and you can quickly jump into them.

“I also believe strongly that experimenting with other music genres can lead to richer, more dynamic artistic expressions and foster greater creativity within the music industry,” she suggested.

Furthermore, Too Spyce stressed the importance of establishing nurturing platforms for up-and-coming talents.

“While many young artistes are talented, they often lack the necessary industry knowledge and support to navigate their careers effectively,” she said.

She, therefore, called upon industry leaders to create avenues for mentorship and skill development, providing emerging musicians with the guidance and resources needed to thrive in the competitive music landscape.

"We need help. Most often, if you are an up-and-coming musician in this country and don't have connections within the industry to guide you, you'll be left wandering with no direction.

“I will appeal to our industry stakeholders to establish a platform that will nurture new talents so that they can also gain firm grounds and hold the fort when our older generation of musicians are no longer active in music,” she added.