YOLO actor Drogba appeals for assistance in battle against demyelinating disease

Graphic Online Showbiz News Mar - 08 - 2024 , 12:50

Ghanaian actor John Bredu Peasah, famed for his portrayal of Drogba in the widely acclaimed series YOLO, has made a heartfelt plea to the public for assistance following the revelation of his ongoing health battle.

Taking to his official Instagram account, affectionately known as Drogba, Peasah disclosed his diagnosis of demyelinating disease, a condition affecting the protective covering of nerve fibres in the brain and spinal cord.

The actor disclosed that he has been undergoing treatment for the past two and a half years, emphasizing the financial strain it has placed on him.

Peasah's appeal for financial aid underscores the urgent need for support to cover his medical expenses during this challenging period.