Featured

I deserve Ghana Music Artiste of the Year- King Promise

Edith Mensah Showbiz News May - 24 - 2024 , 13:30

King Promise is oozing with confidence as he eyes the coveted Artiste of the Year title at the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Advertisement

Despite facing stiff competition from industry giants Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, Nacee and Black Sherif, he believes he has the upper hand and is certain to take home the top prize.

Speaking in a recent interview on Accra-based Hitz FM, King Promise expressed his conviction, stating that he would be "utterly surprised" if he doesn't win.

He attributes this to the immense hard work he has put in over the past year, which he is certain has yielded impressive results.

His achievements in the year under review are undeniable, with a string of hit singles, sold-out shows and high-profile collaborations with international acts.

King Promise noted that this year, unlike previous years, a significant number of people have made a strong case for him to win the Artiste of the Year award. He believes that his dedication, passion, and commitment to his craft have paid off, and he deserves to be crowned the overall winner.

He had this to say: "100%, won’t you be surprised? We’ve done one hell of a job. I’m not saying..;we both don’t know who will win it. I believe I’m winning it. I believe I deserve to win it.

He continued, "these days I just spit facts. Really I’m not one to blow my own horn or say stuff. I feel like this is the one everyone has spoken about the most in a very long time because you could tell like what we have done with our past releases over the past year and the work we’ve put in just representing the motherland to the rest of the world and being a worthy face of Ghanaian music.”