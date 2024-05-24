Featured

Jennifer Lopez questioned over Ben Affleck divorce rumours

Sky News Showbiz News May - 24 - 2024 , 14:16

Jennifer Lopez has deflected questions that her marriage to Ben Affleck is heading for divorce amid swirling rumours.

The 54-year-old actress and singer hit out at a reporter who asked if there was any truth to the rumours during a press conference for her new Netflix film Atlas.

Social media footage of the event in Mexico City shows a journalist ask: "Is your divorce with Ben Affleck real? These rumours?

"What is the truth? Para le press le Mexicana [for the Mexican press], what is the truth of the situation?"

Lopez's co-star Simu Liu, best known for playing Shang-Chi in Marvel's 2021 film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, immediately interjected saying: "Ok, we're not doing that."

He later added: "Don't come in with that energy, please."

Lopez also leaned forward and looked directly at the reporter, responding: "You know better than that."

The Jenny From The Block singer has been promoting the new sci-fi film for which she is a producer, without Affleck, 51.

She is also gearing up to head out on her film tour of This Is Me... Now at the end of June, sharing footage of rehearsals on social media.

Affleck was also absent from the Met Gala in New York earlier this month, despite Lopez being a co-chair for this year's fashion event.

The pair married in July 2022 having been previously engaged before a high-profile split in 2004.