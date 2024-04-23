Preserving our planet: A call to action on World Earth Day

Daily Graphic Editorials Apr - 23 - 2024 , 10:46

Yesterday, the world commemorated International Mother Earth Day, an occasion to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

Advertisement

Earth Day reminds citizens of the world of the importance of conserving and sustaining the environment, encouraging us to come together and take action for a healthier planet and brighter future. It also raises awareness and inspires change to enable people to foster a deep connection with nature.

The Day recognises the earth and its ecosystems as humanity's common home and the need to protect her to enhance people’s livelihoods, counteract climate change and stop the collapse of biodiversity.

Climate change, man-made changes to nature as well as crimes that disrupt biodiversity such as deforestation, land-use change, intensified agriculture and livestock production or the growing illegal wildlife trade, can accelerate the speed of destruction of the planet. Mother Earth is urging a call to action — a need to shift to a more sustainable economy that works for both people and the planet.

Protecting the planet is everyone's responsibility. Nature is suffering. Oceans filling with plastic and turning more acidic, extreme heat, wildfires and floods have affected millions of people.

At home, Ghana’s rich biodiversity and natural resources are under threat due to human activities, including illegal mining, also known as galamsey, which constitutes the biggest threat.

The activities of these illegal miners have led to the degradation of ecosystems and loss of biodiversity, affecting the livelihoods of many communities that depend on natural resources. Galamsey operations often involve the use of harmful chemicals such as mercury and cyanide, leading to water pollution, deforestation and land degradation.

To ensure sustainability and protect the environment from the impact of galamsey, Ghana must take decisive actions which include strengthening enforcement and regulation to combat illegal mining.

The Daily Graphic urges the government to enhance monitoring and enforcement mechanisms to crack down on illegal mining operations by increasing surveillance, conducting regular inspections and imposing strict penalties on offenders.

While efforts are being made by the government and the forceful civil society to address these environmental challenges through initiatives such as reforestation programmes, sustainable agriculture practices and conservation projects, there is a need to involve children of school age to trumpet the sustainability message.

We acknowledge that the government has also implemented policies and regulations to protect the environment and promote sustainable development although one cannot say they are adequate or have been effective.

While we join the rest of the world to celebrate and remember this day, dedicated to Mother Earth, we at the Daily Graphic are of the view that a focus on raising awareness of the importance of preserving the environment, protecting natural resources and mitigating the impact of climate change must be highlighted.

It is a time for individuals, communities and organisations to come together to take action towards creating a more sustainable future for the country. Ecosystems support all life on earth.

The healthier our ecosystems are, the healthier the planet and its people. Restoring our damaged ecosystems will help to end poverty, combat climate change and prevent mass extinction. But we will only succeed if everyone plays a part. For this International Mother Earth Day, let us remind ourselves — more than ever — that we need a shift to a more sustainable economy that works for both people and the planet.

Let us promote harmony with nature and the earth. We must be part of the global movement to restore our world! Nature is our biggest ally in fighting the climate crisis and has slowed global warming by absorbing 54 per cent of human-related carbon dioxide emissions over the past 10 years.

Yet, we are losing animals, marine species, plants and insects at an unprecedented rate not seen in 10 million years. Threats from human activity for food production and ocean use, infrastructure, energy and mining endanger around 80 per cent of all threatened or near-threatened species.

Earth Day has become a leading light in the fight to combat climate change and nature loss. As we celebrate the day, we must make use of this truly global movement to act as citizens and governments, as consumers and businesses, and as individuals and communities. Our survival could well depend on it.