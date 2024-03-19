Vivo Energy Ghana sets new industry standards — Launches new Shell Helix Ultra lubricant

Elizabeth Nyaadu Adu Business News Mar - 19 - 2024 , 04:40

Vivo Energy Ghana, the exclusive marketer and distributor of Shell branded products and services, has introduced its latest top-tier engine oil, the Shell Helix Ultra 0W-20 SP lubricant, onto the Ghanaian market.

The cutting-edge product is a game-changer in engine protection, performance, and efficiency, reaffirming the company’s commitment to excellence in automotive lubrication.

A release issued in Accra by the company said; “The Shell Helix Ultra 0W-20 SP, available at all Shell service stations, offers unrivalled protection and performance for modern engines, due to its advanced formulation and synthetic base oils.

Its low viscosity ensures smooth engine operation, reduces friction, and enhances fuel efficiency, while its superior wear protection prolongs engine life. The innovative additives also give it carbon-neutral properties, minimising emissions and contributing to a cleaner environment.”

With the vision to become the leading and most respected energy business in Ghana, Vivo Energy remains committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering excellence in automotive lubrication.

With the launch of Shell Helix Ultra 0W-20 SP, it said the company intends to ensure that it continues to empower drivers to enjoy unparalleled performance, reliability, efficiency and sustainability on the road.

Innovative solutions

Speaking at the launch, the Lubricants Sales and Marketing Manager, Kwame Mireku Asante, highlighted in release, the tireless efforts and dedication by Vivo Energy in developing innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of consumers and the automotive industry.

"With the launch of Shell Helix Ultra 0W-20 SP, we are setting new standards in automotive lubrication technology. This unconventional product is designed to deliver unparalleled engine performance and efficiency, providing motorists with a driving experience like never before," he said.

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Transport, Mrs Mabel Sagoe, who was the Special Guest, commended Vivo Energy Ghana for its commitment to technological advancement and environmental responsibility.

“As the world moves towards reducing carbon emissions and combating climate change, we see lubricants and other petroleum products playing a crucial role in achieving these carbon-neutral objectives.

Good lubricants can contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by enhancing fuel efficiency, as mentioned earlier.

By minimising internal friction and optimising engine performance, they help vehicles burn fuel more efficiently, resulting in lower carbon dioxide emissions. Using environmentally friendly lubricants has become essential,” she said.