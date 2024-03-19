Republic Bank upgrades core banking system

Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC has completed a comprehensive upgrade of its core banking system in its quest to enhance its operational efficiency, security, and customer service delivery.

Deemed a major milestone in its commitment to deliver unparalleled banking experiences to its valued customers, the new system incorporates state-of-the-art technologies that will streamline various banking processes, ultimately leading to a more seamless and responsive service for all customers.

Chief Information Officer of the bank, Manasseh Afoh, stated that the upgrade of the core banking software provides enhanced digital accessibility, offering Republic Bank customers a more user-friendly and accessible digital banking experience. Thus customers can manage their accounts, transfer funds, and conduct transactions with greater ease and efficiency.

Additionally, he said the core banking upgrade ensures a quicker turnaround time (TAT) and more accurate processing of transactions, thereby contributing to an overall improved banking experience.

Project Manager, Emmanuel Amankona said, “Republic Bank understands the importance of safeguarding its customers' financial information.

The upgraded core banking system incorporates cutting-edge security measures to protect against emerging cyber threats and providing customers with peace of mind when conducting their banking activities.”

The Managing Director of Republic Bank, Benjamin Dzoboku said; "Our core banking upgrade reflects our dedication to providing our customers with the best possible banking experience.

We believe these enhancements will not only streamline our operations but also empower our customers with more convenient and secure banking services just as our promise to our customers.

Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC, a subsidiary of Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) of Trinidad & Tobago, is Ghana's leading universal banking institution and arguably the most diversified financial institution.

As a one-stop financial institution, the bank’s services include Corporate, Commercial among others.