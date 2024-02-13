Next article: Kasapreko to list 1st tranche of bond on Ghana Fixed Income Market

Unilever Ghana releases 2023 results — Profit up 20%

Business Desk Report Business News Feb - 13 - 2024 , 03:22

Unilever Ghana PLC posted a profit of GH¢178.8 million in 2023.

This translates to a 20% profit margin for 2023.

According to the company’s release, the feat was attained as a result of the “Execution of a more rigorous overheads management programme and the introduction of effective cost-saving measures which aided in the profit recorded in 2023.”

Unilever also recorded a 44% revenue growth, compared to the same period the year previous. “The company attributes the revenue growth largely to sustained investments made in demand generation, and brand-building activities.

“Introduction of the Pepsodent teledentistry programme, the launch of Lifebuoy Carbolic and the sustenance of the company’s handwashing and toothbrushing schools programme were some of the investments made,” the release added.

Unilever Ghana PLC co­­ntinues to invest in the talent development of its workforce.