Kasapreko to list 1st tranche of bond on Ghana Fixed Income Market
Business Desk Report Business News
KASAPREKO announces the listing of Tranche 01 of its GH¢600 million Bond Programme on the Ghana Fixed Income Market of the Ghana Stock Exchange.
According to a notice by the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), the bond will be a three-year senior unsecured fixed rate note with an issue date of January 29, 2024, and a maturity date of January 29, 2027.
The coupon rate is 26% while the coupon payment cycle is bi-annual. Coupon payment dates have been fixed for July 26 and January 29.
In all, the allotted amount is GH¢103.7m.