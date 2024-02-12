Next article: Securing an investment that transcends generations

Zoomlion Foundation launches Agenda Zero Waste and unveils Green Generation Champions

Feb - 12 - 2024

The Zoomlion Foundation, in partnership with the Accra College of Education, has inaugurated Agenda Zero Waste as part of a concerted effort to address sanitation challenges nationwide.

This initiative seeks to engage teacher trainees as advocates for environmental education throughout the country.

Unveiling the program in Accra on February 9, 2024, Robert Kwaku Adjei, Manager of the Writers Bureau at Zoomlion Ghana Limited, speaking on behalf of the Managing Director, underscored the company's commitment to fostering a community of dedicated individuals who will play active roles in the sanitation sector in the future.

He emphasized that the initiative marks a significant milestone in addressing waste management and climate change in the nation.

The event, themed 'Achieving Zero Waste: The Role of The Teacher Trainee in Combating Climate Change,' also served as the platform for introducing the Green Generation Champions—a environmental club targeting tertiary institutions.

Prof. Samuel A. Atintono, Principal of Accra College of Education, highlighted the importance of sustainable waste management in global efforts to combat climate change and safeguard the planet for future generations.

He urged young teacher trainees to take the lead in achieving zero waste to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change.

Prof. Atintono stressed the need for citizens to adopt consumption patterns that promote sustainable waste management, including recycling.

Thomas Narh Korley, National Coordinator of Zoomlion Foundation, emphasized the organization's commitment to mobilizing youth and children to transform the sanitation landscape in the country.

He emphasized the importance of viewing waste as a resource and advocated for reducing, reusing, and recycling waste instead of indiscriminately disposing of it in landfills, which poses environmental and health risks.

Korley noted that the collaboration with Accra College of Education was strategic, as teacher trainees play a vital role in educating children and youth about waste management.

He announced plans to replicate Agenda Zero Waste in all tertiary institutions, particularly teacher training colleges.

Richmond Adjei, President of the Student Representative Council (SRC), explained that the initiative was born out of the urgent need to address the prevalence of waste on campus, leading to the establishment of the Green Generation Champions.

He commended Zoomlion for their support in promoting waste management on campus and pledged continued efforts to advance the agenda.

Adjei encouraged other tertiary institutions to emulate this initiative and implement programs to promote good sanitation practices.

Zoomlion is providing training for the Green Generation Champions and allocating resources for the implementation of the Agenda Zero Waste Project.