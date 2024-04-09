SEC directs 9 companies to submit 2023 financials

Business Desk Report Business News Apr - 09 - 2024 , 04:33

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC has given nine listed equities on the local bourse, up to April 30, to submit their audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 to the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE).

They are Kasapreko Plc; Daakye Trust Plc; E.S.L.A Plc, and Camelot Ghana Plc. The rest are Clydestone (Ghana) Plc, Quantum Terminals Plc, and CalBank Plc.

Two others, Fan Milk Plc and GOIL Plc have up to April 10 and April 22, 2023, respectively to submit their audited financials.

A notice by the GSE said; “Ghana Stock Exchange announces for the information of the general investing public that for various reasons, the following companies have been granted extension of time by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to submit their audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.”