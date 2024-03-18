MTN Ghana share price hits record high following strong financial performance

Kweku Zurek Business News Mar - 18 - 2024 , 20:03

In a surge reflective of its robust financial standing, MTN Ghana (MTNGH) witnessed a 3.3% increase in its share price, reaching a new all-time high of GH¢1.55 at the close of trading today (March 18, 2024).

This uptick from GH¢1.50 to GH¢1.55 follows the momentum gained since the announcement of MTN Ghana's stellar performance in its audited 2023 Financial Report released on February 28, 2024.

The telecommunications giant reported a profit of GH¢3.98 billion and declared a dividend of GH¢0.175 per share, igniting investor confidence and driving the share price up by 0.15 pesewas since the report.

Listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) since September 3rd, 2018, MTN Ghana, trading under the ticker symbol "MTNGH", has significantly contributed to the equity market's dynamism. Its IPO price in 2018 was GH¢0.75 per share. With an impressive market capitalization of GHS 19.9 billion, MTN Ghana now holds the title of the most valuable stock on the GSE, constituting approximately 26% of the exchange's total equity market.

Investors continue to show keen interest in MTN Ghana, recognizing its consistent growth trajectory and strong financial fundamentals.