Sinapi Aba donates GH₵70,000 to Asantehene's Heal KATH Project

Mar - 18 - 2024

Sinapi Aba Savings and Loans Limited has contributed GH₵70,000 towards the Heal KATH Project, an initiative led by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II aimed at raising $10 million for the comprehensive renovation of the 70-year-old Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

On Friday, March 14, 2024, the Chief Executive Officer Tony Fosu, along with board members and staff, visited the Manhyia Palace to present the donation to the Asantehene.

During the visit, which coincided with Sinapi Aba's 30th-anniversary celebration, Mr. Fosu highlighted the institution's commitment to transforming lives and supporting micro, small, and medium-sized businesses through access to financing.

He also praised Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his exemplary leadership over the past 25 years and credited it with creating a conducive environment for business growth.

The yearlong anniversary celebrations for Sinapi Aba are themed "30 Years of Transforming Lives; Celebrating Sinapi Aba's Impact." The King, in response, acknowledged Sinapi Aba's role in empowering individuals and businesses and attributed its success to determination and good governance.

Sinapi Aba operates 44 branches across every district in Ghana and serves over 600,000 clients, showcasing its widespread impact and commitment to financial inclusion and development.