Ecobank celebrates women captains of business

Ecobank Ghana has commemorated International Women’s Day (IWD) 2024 by reaffirming its commitment to empowering women-led businesses. At its Ellevate Client Appreciation Day held on International Women’ Day, under the theme, ‘Investing in Women-Focused Businesses to Accelerate Progress’, Ecobank recounts the achievement of women-owned and women-led businesses.



The event brought together women business captains, entrepreneurs and business professionals from various sectors of the economy.

The Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana, Abena Osei-Poku, said the decision to provide dedicated solutions for women-focused businesses was not sentimental but brought enormous benefits.

She said the resilience, creativity and unwavering commitment of women had helped in transforming families, communities and economies. She said women-owned businesses had paved the way for a more equitable future for all without regard to gender. She explained that the Ellevate programme was designed specifically to address the challenges faced by women-owned businesses. It was launched in November, 2020 in all 33 countries where Ecobank operates.



“Notwithstanding the daunting challenges, you, our invited guests, who are among our top women-focused business clients, have shattered glass ceilings, defied norms and built thriving businesses,” the Ecobank MD said to the guests gathered. “Your stories inspire us all, reminding us that entrepreneurship knows no gender boundaries,” she added.

Ecobank’s Ellevate programme offers a suite of solutions to bridge this gap. It provides favourable lending rates, financial literacy training, mentorship opportunities and networking events designed to connect women entrepreneurs and foster collaboration. Additionally, break-out sessions allowed women to interact with Ecobank representatives from various sectors, including agriculture, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and mining, education, healthcare, transportation, trade, renewable energy, creative arts and events.



Regional Head, Anglophone West Africa Commercial Banking of Ecobank, Charlotte Amanquah, said the benefits of investing in women could not be overemphasised, as it often had a multiplier effect, impacting positively on humanity.

She said women, generally, had a central role in social dynamics, with the ability to identify and implement effective solutions to societal challenges and serving as the key source of social cohesion. Touching on the theme for the 2024 International Women, “A Better Way to Accelerate Inclusion” Madam Amanquah said Ecobank taking inclusivity seriously had internally equipped, supported and encouraged its female employees to rise along their career paths into senior management positions.

She, however, expressed concern about gender discrimination, limited access to capital, lack of support networks and other social and self-limiting factors hindering the growth of women-owned and women-led businesses across sub-Saharan Africa.

