KRIF to reward loyal customers

Elizabeth Nyaadu Adu Business News Jan - 16 - 2024 , 03:19

KRIF Ghana Limited, dealers in quality office stationery and equipment, will on Wednesday 24th January, 2023 reward its customers for their loyalty and dedication to the growth of the company over the years.

The award ceremony, scheduled to come off at the British Council in Accra, would also witness a product exhibition fair where top notch quality products including money counting machines, security safes, binding and laminating machines and assorted stationery items will be sold at discounted prices.

Speaking to the media last Friday in Accra ahead of the awards ceremony, the Executive Chairman of KRIF Ghana, Rev. Kennedy Okosun, said the initiative ties to the company’s commitment to enhancing customer experience and appreciating customers for their contribution to the company.

“We want to reward customers who have stood by this institution over the last 38 years of operation. It is the good will of our customers that has kept us going and we want to appreciate them.

All these years, there are some customers who travel from outside Accra just to purchase products from KRIF whereas they could buy from elsewhere,” he said.

“At KRIF Ghana we stand for quality and customers do business with us because they know the high standards of our products which come along with affordable prices.

We represent 26 award winning brands from Japan, Germany, America, Denmark, France, Malaysia among others.

So customers who invest in KRIF by way of patronising our products get value for what they pay for,” Rev. Okosun added.