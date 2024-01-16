AFCON reality check: Black Stars must stand and be counted

Maurice Quansah Business News Jan - 16 - 2024 , 03:18

Ghana's Black Stars find themselves at a precarious juncture, facing not just a formidable Egyptian side on Thursday but a make-or-break moment that could determine reviving their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign or redefine the very essence of their footballing identity.

As they prepare for a critical group clash with Egypt, the outcome looms large, casting a shadow over the team's future, their once-illustrious status and their ability to maintain a commanding presence on the African football stage.

The Black Stars enter the match with wounded pride, having suffered a 1-2 upset against Cape Verde, adding urgency to their need for redemption against an Egyptian squad that displayed resilience in rescuing a point against Mozambique through a late penalty by talisman Mohamed Salah for a deserved 2-2 draw last Sunday.

Beyond the three points at stake at the Stade Félix-Houphouët-Boigny lies the spectre of an early elimination, a fate that would not only extinguish hopes of revival but also plunge key players, coaching staff and the football governing body into an uncertain future.

Coach Chris Hughton, despite a lacklustre run leading up to the AFCON, acknowledges the stark reality that only victory against Egypt can salvage their campaign.

The Pharaohs, boasting a solid and seasoned team, hold a historical advantage with superior head-to-head statistics since 2009.

The burden of facing a formidable foe like Egypt in high-stakes competitions is a familiar pressure for Ghana's veteran captain, Andre Ayew, who recognises the magnitude of the challenge.

Coach Chris Hughton had guided the team to just four wins, three draws and three defeats in the last 10 matches ahead of the AFCON. Nonetheless, some optimists hoped they could turn the corner in Cote d’Ivoire.

But after their listless performance against Cape Verde, which pushed the team to the bottom spot on the Group B log, many are dreading the outcome of a clash with the Pharaohs, one of the pre-tournament favourites.

Coach Hughton said in a post-match interview last Sunday that his team had no other option than to win against Egypt, who are expected to come out all-guns-blazing after suffering an ignition failure against Mozambique.

Egyptian team

On current form, the Egyptians have a solid and more experienced team compared with Ghana who have to contend with inferior head-to-head statistics against their North African rivals.

Since 2009, the two sides have clashed eight times in all competitions, with Ghana winning two against four wins by their opponents, including the 1-0 win in the final of the 2010 AFCON.

Ghana’s veteran captain Andre Ayew, who featured in all previous clashes, knows the [pressure that comes with facing a tough customer such as Egypt in high-stakes competitions.

Even when they had the best of teams, the Black Stars struggled to deal with the most successful AFCON side.

Must-win

Thursday’s match is a must-win affair and one of survival for Ghana, a reality that the head coach and players are very much aware of.

It would call for bold and smart tactical decisions by Hughton and hard work and commitment by the players who must stand and be counted.

Ghana's last victory over Egypt dates back 11 years (October 15, 2013) when the Black Stars won 6-1 in a World Cup qualifier in Kumasi. However, the Pharaohs have run away winners in their last two AFCON clashes (a 1-0 win in the 2010 final in Angola and a 1-0 win in a group clash at the 2017 tournament in Gabon).

Even more troubling is the fact that since finishing fourth at the 2017 AFCON, the Black Stars have won just ONE match in the last three tournaments (2019, 2021 and 2023 AFCONs), their last victory coming against Guinea-Bissau at the 2019 tournament.

The reality is that the team is on a decline and no longer a powerhouse in Africa. In fact, in the last five years, they have struggled to compete with the big boys in the game and even struggled against sides like Cape Verde and Comoros, once regarded as minnows

Once celebrated as a footballing force, the Black Stars now grapple with underachievement at the AFCON. Despite an abundance of talent, including world-class players like Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Ernest Nuamah, Jordan Ayew and Mohammed Salisu, their collective performance reflects a heritage brand relying more on past glories than present prowess.

A failure to progress beyond the first round in the 2023 AFCON could trigger a domino effect, potentially marking the end of illustrious international careers and ushering in an era of uncertainty for the team.

In the backdrop of their declining stock value, Ghana's Black Stars stand at the crossroads of history. The clash with Egypt transcends a mere football match; it is a narrative-altering moment that demands bold tactical decisions from Hughton, unwavering commitment from the players and a collective resolve to stand and be counted.

The ramifications extend far beyond the tournament, influencing the trajectory of Ghanaian football and the legacy of a once-revered national team.

The Black Stars must rise to the occasion, lest they risk losing their shine, status and the fear factor they once commanded on the continental stage.

Beyond the three points at stake at the Stade Félix-Houphouët-Boigny lies the spectre of an early elimination, a fate that would not only extinguish hopes of revival but also plunge key players, coaching staff and the football governing body into an uncertain future.