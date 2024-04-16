Previous article: Election year polls and what they tell us

KIA's Terminal 3 undergoes maintenance work

Business Desk Report Business News Apr - 16 - 2024 , 06:07

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) is undertaking a comprehensive maintenance of the cooling systems within Terminal Three, of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The objective of the exercise is to address condensation problems which causes leakages and also enhance the efficiency of cooling systems in the terminal.

The maintenance works, which will be carried out in multiple phases have been scheduled in a way that will minimise discomfort to passengers and stakeholders working in the terminal.

"We solicit the support and cooperation of the general public, as we strive to maintain facilities at the airport," information made available by the GACL stated.

About T3

GACL's flagship project, Terminal 3, was completed and became operational in 2018.

The new terminal has modern airport terminal facilities that had undoubtedly position KIA among the best-equipped airport in the region.

Some of the outstanding features include; capacity to handle 5 million passengers a year, process 1,250 passengers per hour, Six boarding bridges, a large commercial and retail area, three business lounges, purpose built transit facilities and a CIP terminal.