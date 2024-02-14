Graceland Memorial Gardens to offer exclusive alternative

A newly constructed ultra-modern facility meant to purposely serve as a private burial ground, Graceland Memorial Gardens has been opened to the public with a firm commitment to create jobs and offer exclusive alternative to bereaved families.

Located at Berekuso in the Eastern Region, the facility is expected to serve as an alternative to the increasing rate of congestion at public cemeteries especially in the capital Accra and its environs.

It means that the new facility would offer a sense of exclusivity and security, providing a dedicated space for family members without the concerns of overcrowding or vandalism whatsoever.

The owners are the same group behind the operation of the Gethsemane Gardens located at East Legon in the Greater Accra Region.

The inauguration of the facility, held on February 10 was attended by the Former Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Georgina Theodora Wood; Bishop of the Makarios Church Cathedral located at East Legon Hills, Eddy Addy, and other dignitaries.

Proper maintenance

The Managing Director (MD) of Graceland Memorial Gardens, Christiana Evelyn Lutterodt, noted that with the new facility, families could ensure proper maintenance and preservation of the burial grounds, ensuring that the resting places of their loved ones were well-tended and respected.

She said the facility also comes with a very convenient coffee shop and eatery where they host not only funeral guests but those from all places both far and near.

“Graceland Memorial Gardens has come to offer a more intimate and serene environment for mourning and remembrance, away from the hustle and bustle at public cemeteries.

“The managers have created a clannish environment for families who come to seek a final resting place for family members, fostering a sense of continuity and legacy within the family,” she said.

Control to families

The MD stated that the facility would offer families more control over the burial process and could customise the cemetery according to their cultural, religious, or personal preferences.

She said the Graceland Memorial Gardens was poised to honour the deceased, preserve family legacies, and provide solace and comfort to grieving families.

“We also have extra facilities like the coffee shop and eatery that is ready to host funeral guests and non-funeral guests I believe strongly that this consecrated ground would be a source of peace and tranquility for all who visit, a place where love transcends earthly boundaries, and where memories are eternally cherished.

“As we navigate the complexities of loss and grief, let us also recognise the beauty in remembrance. Graceland Memorial Gardens would serve as a sanctuary where we can commune with the past, find solace in the present, and draw inspiration for the future,” she said.

Enduring bond

Mrs Lutterodt noted that the memorial Gardens was not only a final resting place for loved ones but also as a testament to the enduring bond and also shared with those who have departed.

“We desire to honor the lives that have touched ours, the stories that have shaped us, and the legacies that endure beyond the confines of time.

“Each plot represents a narrative, a journey, a cherished memory, and it is within these hallowed grounds that we come to pay our respects and find comfort,” she added.