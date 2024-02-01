Fidelity Bank staff impact communities across Ghana

Fidelity Bank Ghana ended the festive season with a display of generosity through its Employee Volunteering Programme (EVP).

Under this programme, over 300 staff members engaged in impactful nationwide Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, combining time, financial resources, and personal involvement to uplift the lives of the less fortunate.

In Accra, the Motherly Love Orphanage at Kwabenya, a refuge for the underprivileged children, notably those grappling with health challenges like HIV/AIDS, experienced a significant uplift. A collective donation of GH¢6,000 facilitated three months' worth of medication and vitamins for the children, alongside an extra GH¢6,000 ensuring the education of 10 promising students by covering their school fees.

Beyond financial assistance, the team generously contributed essential items, including groceries and toiletries, spreading festive cheer and impacting the lives of 59 individuals.

In another part of Accra, the Chosen Home Orphanage at Darkuman and Chosen Rehab at Dome also received items.

The Prestige Caring Hands group, from the Prestige Banking department, focused on education, donating books and learning materials, and interacting with the teachers, headmistress, and pupils from Kwabenya Basic School, fostering a spirit of learning and growth.

The head office branch in Accra extended support to the Klicks Foundation for Autism, ensuring continued help for children with autism spectrum disorder.

For the Ridge Towers branch team, the Weija Leprosarium benefited from essential supplies and a commitment to a long-term partnership to improve living conditions.

Fidelity Bank's CSR efforts stretched beyond Accra, touching lives in the Northern, Western, Central, and Ashanti regions.

In Tamale, female inmates at the Tamale prison received much-needed support, including food items, toiletries, and a new refrigerator for medical storage.

The "Feed the Orphans" project brought relief to orphanages in Cape Coast and Takoradi, with donations of food, sanitary items, and drinks benefiting 100 children.

In the Ashanti Region, eight children at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) Children's Ward received a boost to their health and well-being. Fidelity Bank staff in the region settled their medical bills and provided nutritional support, while a GH¢15,000 donation would ensure continued assistance to other needy patients in the future.

Head of the Directorate of Child Health at KATH, Prof. Sampson Antwi, conveyed appreciation for the donation, affirming its dedicated use to support the medical bills of deserving patients.

Head of Partnerships, Sustainability, and CSR, Nana Yaa Afriyie Ofori-Koree, expressed immense pride in the altruism displayed by Fidelity Bank employees. She remarked, "Their dedication to giving back, be it through time, resources, or compassion, truly reflects our commitment to serve the community and have a profound impact on those in need."

Additionally, she emphasised, "Our Employee Volunteering Programme is a living testament to our commitment to empower our staff for positive community impact. We take great pride in our team's dedication and compassion, not just during the festive season, but we eagerly anticipate sustaining our CSR endeavours throughout the year."