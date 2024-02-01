Atwima Kwanwoma Rural Bank opens Adum branch

Business Desk Report Business News Feb - 01 - 2024 , 03:08

Atwima Kwanwoma Rural Bank PLC in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region has opened its branch in Adum, the heart of business and trade in the Central Business District of Kumasi.

This brings to 11, the number of branches currently being operated by the bank.

The branches are Pakyi No 2, Old Tafo, Santasi, Atonsu, Alabar and Kronum. The rest are New Tafo, Sokoban, Ayigya, Bantama and the newly inaugurated Adum branch.

The new branch is expected to serve prospective customers and existing ones with their tailor-made services and products.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank, Samuel Bonsu Sekyere, in a brief remark at the branch inauguration, indicated that the move by the bank was to bring their services closer to their clients and also expand the bank’s network.

He indicated that entering into a typically petty trading enclave like Pampaso meant the bank had come to do what it was very well noted for.

Mr Sekyere said Atwima Kwanwoma Rural Bank had succeeded in nurturing many small businesses to become more viable and helped those businesses to make a very significant impact.

“There are certain products and services the bank is very noted for which other bigger banks have not been able to do and that is what we are bringing to our customers and prospective ones at Pampaso in Adum,” he stressed.

Relevance

The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Rev. Dr Emmanuel James Owusu Bonsu, expressed excitement at the bank’s ability to establish a new branch within the CBD as most of its clients trade within and around the area.

He described the feat as a dream come true for both the bank and its stakeholders.

Rev. Bonsu further mentioned the bank's flagship digital mobile application, which gave easy access to banking services, and encouraged existing customers to ensure they sign up to it.

According to him, the board of directors and management of the bank were poised to transform the lives and businesses of its stakeholders through the provision of modern technologically driven banking services to the unbanked in the rural, peri-urban and urban areas.

“The App enables customers to withdraw funds from their accounts to their mobile wallet or deposit funds into their accounts from their mobile money wallet. We, therefore, invite you to take advantage of this innovation to have quick access to your account,” he said.

The Ashanti Regional Manager, ARB Apex Bank, Kofi Owusu, and Deputy Chairman, Association of Rural Banks Ashanti Chapter, Beatrice Appah, both emphasised the need for the staff of the bank to exhibit proper customer service to retain their customers who in turn would be goodwill ambassadors for the bank.