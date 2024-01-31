Emissions Levy kicks in February 1; See how much tax you will pay on your car

Kweku Zurek Business News Jan - 31 - 2024 , 17:30

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced that the Emissions Levy Act, 2023 (Act 1112), which imposes a levy on carbon dioxide equivalent emissions on internal combustion engine vehicles will come into effect tomorrow - February 1, 2024.

The Emissions Levy is in line with the government’s efforts aimed at tackling greenhouse gas emissions to promote the use of eco-friendly technology and green energy, improving environmental management while controlling general levels of air and water pollution.

Starting from February 1, 2024, all vehicle owners are required to pay the Emissions Levy at the amount provided in the schedule to Act 1112.

The levy amount varies based on the type of vehicle and its engine capacity. Motorcycles and tricycles are required to pay GH₵75 per annum, while motor vehicles, buses, and coaches up to 3000 cc are required to pay GH₵150 per annum. Motor vehicles, buses, and coaches above 3000 cc, cargo trucks, and articulated trucks are required to pay GH₵300 per annum.

Levies; 1) Motorcycles & tricycles - GHC75 per annum 2) Motor vehicles, buses and coaches up to 3000 cc - GHC150 per annum 3) (i) Motor vehicles, buses and coaches above 3000 cc - GHC300 per annum (ii) Cargo trucks and articulated trucks - GHC300 per annum

All persons who are required to pay the Emissions Levy are to register and pay the levy on the ghana.gov platform only. Under section 4(4) of Act 1112, a person required to issue a road use certificate (Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and other testing centres) shall demand evidence of payment of the levy before issuing a Road Use Certificate.

The GRA in a public notice published today in the Daily Graphic urged all vehicle owners to comply with the directive.

The Emissions Levy Act, 2023 (Act 1112) is a landmark legislation that seeks to control adverse health effects of environmental pollution caused by Carbon Dioxide in line with international conventions.

See the GRA public notice published in the Daily Graphic today (below);