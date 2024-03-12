Next article: 2 Bodies sign pact to make raw materials available for industries

Previous article: From job seekers to job creators: How to establish a successful business

Entrepreneurs urged to embrace challenges as avenues for growth

Elizabeth Nyaadu Adu Business News Mar - 12 - 2024 , 04:46

The Executive Chairman of the KGL Group, Alex Dadey, has advised entrepreneurs to be resilient through innovation to overcome challenges, especially during turbulent times.

Advertisement

Highlighting the potential for creativity to thrive even in demanding circumstances, he explained that entrepreneurship, albeit risky, offered opportunities for growth and learning through failure.

“Therefore, entrepreneurs must be resilient and view setbacks as stepping stones to success and embrace challenges as avenues for personal and professional advancement.” He added that; “Triumph during such turbulent times underscores the efficacy of resilience and innovation in surmounting obstacles.

It reinforces the value of remaining adaptable and nimble in the face of adversity and underscores the profound potential of creativity to flourish even amidst the most demanding circumstances. Entrepreneurship is inherently laden with risks, with failure representing a commonly encountered outcome. However, it is through failure that we acquire knowledge, growth, and ultimately triumph,” he said.

Mr Dadey gave the advice at the graduation ceremony for the 8th cohort of the Orange Corners Ghana initiative held in Accra last Thursday.

Advertisement

The initiative is implemented by the Kingdom of the Netherlands in partnership with MDF West Africa, Fidelity Bank, Vivo Energy, Koudijs, People's Pension Trust, MPS Tema Port, Friesland Campina, and Cargill Ghana.

It aims to provide youth-led businesses with the financial resources and elevated entrepreneurial capacity necessary to scale their businesses and continue their path to success.

In all, 227 talented young entrepreneurs were supported, 55 per cent of whom were women.

Mentorship

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Ghana, Jeroen Verheul, congratulated the Cohort 8 graduates and acknowledged their perseverance and the successful completion of the programme.

He said through its multifaceted approach of mentorship, workshops, networking opportunities, and access to finance, the programme equipped young entrepreneurs with the tools and resilience needed to not only navigate challenges but also emerge as trailblazers and change-makers in their respective industries.

Achievements

The Director of MDF Global, Richard Yeboah, said the programme which began in 2019 with a pilot cohort of 30 companies had provided support to over 800 aspiring entrepreneurs across Ghana.

Advertisement

He highlighted the increasing number of applications received, which ultimately led to the programme expansion from Accra to Ho, Tamale, Kumasi and Takoradi.

The decision to expand beyond Accra, he said, proved to be a success, fostering the growth of talented entrepreneurs across the country and ensuring a wider reach for the impactful offerings of Orange Corners Ghana.