CBG wins Credit Partner Financial Institution of the Year award

Business Desk Report Business News Feb - 08 - 2024 , 05:45

The Consolidated Bank Ghana LTD (CBG) has been honoured by the Ghana Incentive-based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending Project (GIRSAL) for the bank’s significant input made into the agricultural sector credit in 2023.

The bank received the highest GIRSAL Credit Partner Financial Institution of the Year 2023 ward.

In a release, the MD of the Consolidated Bank Ghana LTD, Daniel Addo expressed his appreciation to the GIRSAL for the award, saying “for us in CBG, this is a clear confirmation that we are doing something right. Our collaboration with the GIRSAL has been very fruitful. We have very audacious goals that we intend to achieve together with the GIRSAL and this award will spur us to do more.”

He reiterated that the CBG’s commitment to the SME and agricultural sectors is very significant and management has put together a plan to upscale activities in the sectors across the entire value chain of the bank.

He added, “the CBG is making an impact in agriculture and I am glad to say that the collaboration with the GIRSAL will deepen this impact.”

He indicated that the partnership has played a key role in enhancing CBG’s capacity within the agribusiness sector with a focus on technical areas and has created support for over 2,500 jobs within the agribusiness value chain.

The partnership has also resulted in enlarging the prospect of creating import substitution of rice in line with the government policy to promote made-in-Ghana produce and minimise the dependence of forex on the economy.