Opportunity Int. Savings and Loans receive ISO/IEC 27001 certification

Business Desk Report Business News Feb - 08 - 2024 , 05:15

Opportunity International Savings and Loans Ltd. (OISL) has received cyber security ISO/IEC 27001 certification from Certi-Trust, a global certification body specialising in information security, cybersecurity and privacy protection.

The certification signifies that OISL has successfully reinforced its defences against cyber threats and is committed to robust information security practices.

“It also underscores the company’s dedication to safeguarding customer information and ensuring regulatory compliance in line with Bank of Ghana's directive to financial institutions to improve their cyber and information security space,” a release issued in Accra said

It also said OISL engaged the services of Innovare Ghana Ltd to lead through the process of acquiring the certificate.

Organisations are required to implement risk management processes to identify potential threats, evaluate their impact, and develop appropriate mitigation strategies.

The ISO/IEC 27001 certification is an international standard certification that stresses the importance of identifying and assessing information security risks, by offering a comprehensive and thorough framework for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving financial institutions’ Information Security Management Systems (ISMS).

This certification makes Opportunity International Savings and Loans Ltd one of the very few Savings and Loans Institutions to have achieved this important regulatory milestone.