Featured

See the four spot-fixing incidents which have resulted in West Ham's Paqueta facing a lifetime ban

Graphic Online Sports News May - 24 - 2024 , 15:16

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta could face a lengthy ban from football after being charged with spot-fixing by the English Football Association (FA).

Advertisement

The Brazilian international has been accused of deliberately receiving four yellow cards across the last two seasons, with each offence potentially resulting in a six-month to lifetime ban.

The FA alleges that Paqueta, or someone associated with him, financially benefitted from these bookings. This follows a similar case in 2022 when former Reading defender Kynan Isaac received a ten-year ban for spot-fixing through a deliberate yellow card.

Paqueta has vehemently denied any wrongdoing on social media, stating his "categorical denial of the breach" and his intention to "robustly defend his position."

The 26-year-old's four bookings under scrutiny include tackles against Leicester City and Aston Villa in the 2022/23 season, a foul on Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville last campaign, and a handball against Bournemouth this season.

These incidents have gained traction on social media following the FA's charge.

The first came against the Foxes in the 2022/23 season at the London Stadium, where he wiped out Boubakary Soumare, before immediately clattering into Dennis Praet on the hour mark.

In March 2023, the former Lyon star was then cautioned for a poor challenge from behind on Villa skipper John McGinn.

And in the penultimate Premier League clash against Leeds last campaign, he was shown a yellow for pulling back Dutch forward Crysencio Summerville in the 65th minute.

His booking in the opening match at Bournemouth this term is the last of the four, with Paqueta receiving a yellow for handball in stoppage time.

The allegations have reportedly thrown a potential summer move to Manchester City into doubt, with the Premier League giants previously considering activating Paqueta's £85 million release clause.

The FA is expected to hold a hearing to determine Paqueta's guilt or innocence. If found guilty, the midfielder could face a significant ban, potentially impacting his career at West Ham and his long-term future in the sport.

Watch the incidents below;

Yeah this Paqueta guy is guilty as charged 😭 pic.twitter.com/2hxr8txWW5 — afc.wallpapers (@afc_wallpaperss) May 23, 2024

FA statement on Paqueta charges

West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of FA Rules E5 and F3."The player has been charged with four breaches of FA Rule E5.1 in relation to his conduct in the club’s Premier League fixtures against Leicester City on 12 November 2022; Aston Villa on 12 March 2023; Leeds United on 21 May 2023; and AFC Bournemouth on 12 August 2023.

It’s alleged that he directly sought to influence the progress, conduct, or any other aspect of, or occurrence in these matches by intentionally seeking to receive a card from the referee for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market in order for one or more persons to profit from betting.

Lucas Paqueta has also been charged with two breaches of FA Rule F3 in respect of alleged failures to comply pursuant to FA Rule F2.

The player has until 03 June 2024 to provide a response to these charges subject to any request for an extension to this deadline.