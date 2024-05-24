Next article: See the four spot-fixing incidents which have resulted in West Ham's Paqueta facing a lifetime ban

Mahama donates GH¢100,000 to RTU

Timothy Gobah Sports News May - 24 - 2024 , 15:22

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has donated GH¢100,000 to the management of Real Tamale United (RTU) in a bid to help the club meet some of its financial obligations.

This significant contribution was made during a visit by a three-member management team led by the club’s CEO, Safianu Zakaria, to Mr Mahama’s office in Cantonments on Wednesday.

In his address, President Mahama, who is also the presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), emphasised the importance of supporting RTU, often referred to as the "Pride of the North."

He urged all sons and daughters of northern Ghana to rally behind the team with financial support to sustain them from their financial difficulties.

The former president stated that football should no longer be treated as just a game but as a crucial aspect of Ghana’s socio-economic development. He highlighted football's role as a unifier that fostered peace and harmony among the people of the north.

Reflecting on RTU's illustrious 48-year history, he encouraged the club’s management to revive the spirit that once drove their success.

Emulate gesture

The CEO of the club, Safianu Zakaria, accompanied by the Board Secretary, Jawhari Baba-Duali, and Muazz Abdulai Choo of the Sporting Directorate, appealed to Ghanaians, both at home and abroad, to emulate the former president's gesture and support RTU.

He also called on the government and the management of the Alhaji Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale to permit the team to use the stadium for training sessions. Additionally, Zakaria sought sponsorship from individuals and corporate institutions, emphasising the critical role of financial backing in the team's sporting activities.

Previous support

President Mahama's support for RTU is longstanding. In August 2021, he donated GH¢50,000 to the club as they prepared to re-enter the Ghana Premier League after topping their zone in the Division One League.

The meeting was also attended by a National Vice-Chairman, Prof. Joshua Alabi, and the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South, Alfred Okoe Vandepuye, who joined in expressing their support for the Tamale-based club.