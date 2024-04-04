Nyantekyi wins National Featherweight title

In a display of sheer dominance, Stanley Nyantekyi, dubbed the 'Ashanti Warrior,' claimed the vacant National Featherweight title with a resounding fourth-round Technical Knockout (TKO) victory over Emmanuel Quartey (Accra Champion) on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

The 12-round bout at the SG Mall in Kumasi only lasted a few minutes into the fourth round, as Nyantekyi's relentless pursuit of victory, culminated in his opponent's surrender due to a debilitating injury to his right leg just moments into the fourth round.

When the bell rang for the start of the round, the boxer failed to respond to the call and signalled to the referee, Richard Ghartey, that he was having difficulty walking.

The referee beckoned the medical team to assess the boxer after which he indicated he was ready to continue. However, less than two minutes into the round, despite efforts to soldier on, Quartey's physical limitations became apparent, prompting the referee to halt the contest in favour of Nyantekyi.

Nyantekyi's triumph was evident from the onset as the Kumasi native showcased superior strength and agility, dictating the pace with precision jabs and devastating body shots. By the third round, he had firmly established his dominance, leaving no doubt about his intention to claim the coveted title.

Amidst thunderous cheers from his legion of supporters and the rhythmic beats of a cultural troupe, Nyantekyi's entrance into the ring exuded confidence and determination, setting the stage for a memorable homecoming victory.

In stark contrast, Quartey's subdued entrance, accompanied by a smaller contingent of supporters, while dancing to Bob Marley's 'Man to Man' (Who the Cap Fits) reggae tune, underscored the uphill battle he faced against the Ashanti Warrior.

Future plans

His win bolstered the national champion's record to nine wins and one loss in 10 fights.

Looking ahead, Nyantekyi said his main target was to win an international title for the country and the Ashanti Region as a testament to his resilience and a symbol of hope for talents from regions beyond Accra.

Stanley Nyantekyi unleashed a left jab to the head of Emmanuel Quartey (left)

Despite a four-hour delay occasioned by a heavy downpour, the spectators were treated to a spectacle of thrilling match-ups, including exhibition fights by juvenile and amateur boxers from Accra, at one of the rare boxing shows in Kumasi.

Noteworthy fights included a clash between Eric Kwaw and Richard Fynn, which culminated in a draw

However, one of the attractions on the night was a light-heavyweight clash between Eric Ahorgah (Soldier Boxer) and Gabriel Adoko, which was a pure display of grit and pound-for-pound boxing, with Ahorgah emerging victorious with a fifth-round TKO.

The event was Organised by Osibor Boxing Management and Promotion and sanctioned by the Ghana Boxing Authority under the auspices of the Manhyia Palace.