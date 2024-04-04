Antoine Semenyo nominated for Premier League Player of the Month award

Kweku Zurek Sports News Apr - 04 - 2024 , 15:51

Ghanaian footballer Antoine Semenyo has been nominated for the English Premier League Player of the Month Award for his outstanding performances throughout March for Bournemouth.

Semenyo's nomination is a testament to his exceptional contributions, which played a pivotal role in AFC Bournemouth's unbeaten streak during March, extending into April.

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Semenyo notably scored twice during Bournemouth's thrilling 4-3 comeback victory against Luton Town. His first goal, arising from a spectacular run and a powerful strike, was particularly lauded as the standout moment of the match.

Reflecting on his impressive goal-scoring form, Semenyo highlighted his versatility in dribbling with both feet, citing it as a significant advantage against defenders.

The talented forward continued his impactful performances by assisting Justin Kluivert's goal in Bournemouth's recent 1-0 triumph over Crystal Palace on April 2, during a midweek league fixture.

Semenyo faces stiff competition for the Player of the Month Award, with fellow nominees including Ben White from Arsenal, Heung-Ming Son from Tottenham Hotspurs, Cole Palmer from Chelsea, and Rodrigo Muniz from Fulham.

Alongside Semenyo's nomination, AFC Bournemouth's manager Andoni Iraola has also been recognized with a nomination for the Premier League Manager of the Month Award for March, further underlining the team's exceptional form during the period.