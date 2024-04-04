Advertisement
Antoine Semenyo nominated for Premier League Player of the Month award
Ghanaian footballer Antoine Semenyo has been nominated for the English Premier League Player of the Month Award for his outstanding performances throughout March for Bournemouth.
Semenyo's nomination is a testament to his exceptional contributions, which played a pivotal role in AFC Bournemouth's unbeaten streak during March, extending into April.
In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Semenyo notably scored twice during Bournemouth's thrilling 4-3 comeback victory against Luton Town. His first goal, arising from a spectacular run and a powerful strike, was particularly lauded as the standout moment of the match.
Reflecting on his impressive goal-scoring form, Semenyo highlighted his versatility in dribbling with both feet, citing it as a significant advantage against defenders.
The talented forward continued his impactful performances by assisting Justin Kluivert's goal in Bournemouth's recent 1-0 triumph over Crystal Palace on April 2, during a midweek league fixture.
Semenyo faces stiff competition for the Player of the Month Award, with fellow nominees including Ben White from Arsenal, Heung-Ming Son from Tottenham Hotspurs, Cole Palmer from Chelsea, and Rodrigo Muniz from Fulham.
Alongside Semenyo's nomination, AFC Bournemouth's manager Andoni Iraola has also been recognized with a nomination for the Premier League Manager of the Month Award for March, further underlining the team's exceptional form during the period.