Build the Black Stars around Mohammed Kudus - Asamoah Gyan

Graphic Online Sports News Apr - 03 - 2024 , 15:18

Former Ghanaian football star Asamoah Gyan has advocated for a strategic shift within the senior national team, the Black Stars, urging team managers to focalize their efforts around the exceptional talent of West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

Gyan stressed that Kudus' stellar performances both for his club and the national team merit a restructuring of the team to revolve around him.

"Currently, it's clear - Mohammed Kudus," remarked Gyan when asked about the key figure for the new Black Stars initiative. "During my playing days, we had numerous outstanding players, and eventually, it was my time to lead.

"Presently, it's Mohammed Kudus. He's the standout Ghanaian player performing exceptionally well in Europe, particularly in the Premier League."

Gyan highlighted Kudus' achievements, underlining his significant impact both domestically and in Europe. Kudus has garnered a strong fan following in the national team and has demonstrated his prowess with nine goals in 26 appearances for the Black Stars.

The 23-year-old midfielder's transition to West Ham from Ajax has been marked by outstanding contributions, netting an impressive 12 goals and providing 5 assists in 36 matches during the 2023/24 season.

Gyan's endorsement of Kudus as the linchpin of the Black Stars signals a potential strategic direction for Ghana's football leadership, acknowledging the exceptional talent and potential that Kudus brings to the team's dynamic.

The call to build around Kudus underscores a recognition within Ghanaian football circles of the pivotal role that emerging talents like Kudus play in shaping the future trajectory of the Black Stars on both the continental and global stages.